Tampa Bay Rays Take Massive Step After Latest Wander Franco News
On Tuesday night, we learned that Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco has been formally charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor in his home country of the Dominican Republic.
This is the latest piece of news in a story that has been ongoing since allegations of Franco's inappropriate relationship with a minor surfaced last August. At that time, he was placed on administrative leave. He has not played for the Rays since and there are looming questions about his ability to ever play again.
As a result of these formal charges, the Rays have changed course.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has now been placed on the restricted list and is no longer being paid or receiving service time after being formally charged with sexual abuse, sexual exploitation and human trafficking in the Dominican Republic. Franco is in the third year of an 11-year, $182 million contract.
Major League Baseball and the Rays will likely keep Franco on this list until there is a resolution of the legal situation in the Dominican Republic. That seems likely to take a while, furthering the doubts about Franco's ability to ever play Major League Baseball again.
Should he not be able to play again, the Rays would seem to have legal ground to go after some or all of that money.
Tampa Bay has been using guys like Taylor Walls, Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero at shortstop this year.
The 23-year-old Franco was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI prior to these allegations arising and ending his season.
