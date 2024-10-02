Atlanta Braves Look to Bounce Back Against San Diego Padres in Wild Card Round
The San Diego Padres are one win away from punching their ticket to the National League Divisional Series after a 4-0 win against the Atlanta Braves in an NL Wild Card series on Tuesday.
The Braves fell prey to one of the best starts in playoff history by Padres starter Michael King, who went seven innings and struck out 12 batters without giving up a run or walking a batter.
On Atlanta's side, seldom-used starter AJ Smith-Shawver allowed allowed three earned runs off four hits (one home run) in 1.1 innings pitched.
The two teams are set to play again at 8:38 p.m. ET (5:38 p.m. PT) on Wednesday. If the Braves win, it'll force the if-necessary Game 3. If San Diego wins, then Atlanta will be eliminated.
And the Braves will have a much more favorable pitching matchup for Game 2 of the Wild Card round.
Left-handed starter Max Fried will be on the bump for Atlanta and Joe Musgrove will start the game on the mound for the Padres.
Fried, a former first-round pick by San Diego, will make his 20th career postseason appearance (12th start). Fried has posted a 4.57 ERA and a 2-4 record to go with 64 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched.
Fried made 29 starts during the regular season and had a 3.25 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 174.1 innings.
Musgrove will be making his 11th postseason appearance (fourth start) on Wednesday. He's posted a 4.26 ERA and a 2-1 record in the playoffs. He's struck out 21 batters in 25.1 innings pitched.
In the regular season, Musgrove made 19 starts and fanned 101 batters in 99.2 innings pitched while posting a 3.88 ERA.
The Smith-Shawver vs. King matchup on Tuesday was not favorable for the Braves. And that was before King had what could end up being the best start of the postseason.
The scales should be a lot more even on Wednesday.
