Third Time's a Charm: Astros Face Third Different NL East Team in World Series

Since defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, the Houston Astros have made three different World Series trips, and have not missed an American League Championship Series.

All three World Series opponents post-2017 have had one thing in common: they are all members of the National League East division.

A year ago, the Astros fell to the Atlanta Braves in six games, as the Braves won their first World Series since 1995.

In 2019, the Astros squared off with the Washington Nationals, and held a 3-2 series lead, with the series shifting to Houston for game six and game seven at Minute Maid Park. The Astros were stunned, as the Nationals topped them 7-2 and 6-2 on consecutive nights to win their first World Series title in franchise history.

Now, the Astros find themselves in a similar spot three years later. Up 3-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Astros will have a chance to clinch a championship in front of their own fans at home Saturday, and Sunday, if needed.

Three of the last four National League champions have been NL East clubs. The two clubs prior to the Phillies, the Braves and the Nationals, each won the World Series. Will the Phillies follow in their footsteps, and leave the Astros stunned once again? Or will the Astros close the Phillies out, the way that they had hoped to close out the Nationals, but failed to do so? We'll soon find out.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.