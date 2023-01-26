This Houston Astros Prospect Could Break Out at MLB Level in 2023

Houston Astros pitching prospect JP France will have an opportunity to step into a Major League role in 2023, and France could be one of the team's breakout arms.

France was added to the active roster last November, prior to the deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft. France will need to earn a spot on the 26-man roster to open the season at spring training, but there is a path for him to be a contributor for the Astros' big league team in 2023.

The offseason departure of Justin Verlander opens up a spot in the pitching rotation. Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy will be in the mix, but top prospect Hunter Brown, who thrived in seven appearances down the stretch of the 2022 season, clocking a 0.89 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, pitching primarily out of the bullpen.

If Brown works his way into the rotation, France could elevate into the role Brown occupied at the end of last season, pitching in middle and long relief.

France pitched out of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' rotation last season, but pitched primarily in relief down the stretch of the year.

After making the switch to the bullpen, France excelled in his final 12 games, allowing just 14 hits and three runs over 16.2 innings for a 1.62 ERA.

France has yet to throw a pitch in the big leagues, but 2023 could be his year, and he could be a rookie to keep an eye on.

I recently spoke with France on the Jack Vita Show about his time in the minor leagues, his switch to the bullpen, and his hopes for the 2023 season.

