Toronto Blue Jays Hire Assistant Hitting Coach Away From Los Angeles Dodgers
After hiring David Popkins as their new hitting coach earlier this offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays have now hired a new assistant hitting coach.
Scott Mitchell of TSN had the information on social media:
The adjustments continue to #BlueJays coaching staff on the hitting side, per sources, as they’ve hired Dodgers hitting coordinator Lou Iannotti as an assistant.
The 32-year-old has been with LAD in various roles since 2018.
The Blue Jays are coming off a last-place finish that saw them go 74-88 in the American League East. The offensive regression was startling, considering that was supposed to be the calling card of the roster. Even though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put up an MVP-caliber season at .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI, the rest of the offense sputtered.
Bo Bichette played just 82 games because of injury, hitting .225 with four home runs. George Springer hit just .220 in his age 34 season and Daulton Varsho hit only .214.
The Blue Jays ranked 23rd in runs and 19th in batting average. In addition to the coaching staff, the Jays are looking to help the offense through free agency.
They are one of the finalists for superstar Juan Soto are have already made him an offer. Reports have also indicated that Toronto may be willing to offer him the most money of any team.
The Blue Jays last made the playoffs in 2023 but have failed to win a single playoff game in any of their last three playoff appearances.
In addition to offensive help, the team needs to improve the bullpen in a big way. The winter meetings begin next week in Dallas.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.