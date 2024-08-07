Toronto Blue Jays Leadership Talks About Possible Contract Extensions For Young Stars
The Toronto Blue Jays elected to hold onto young stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette at the trade deadline this year, but the future for both players is still unclear.
Both players are under team control through 2025 so the Jays could make one last run with this core, or they could elect to trade either or both players during the offseason, or at next year's trade deadline.
Furthermore, the Jays could end up extending one or both players.
According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet on social media, Jays leadership spoke about that possibility on Wednesday before the Jays got ready to play the Baltimore Orioles:
Asked about possible extensions for Vlad Guerrero Jr. and/or Bo Bichette, Mark Shapiro said: "I'm not going to comment on those guys specifically, but it's certainly easier to build a sustainable championship team with talent like that in place for extended periods of time."
Shapiro is the President of the Blue Jays. That answer certainly isn't anything earth-shattering, but it will be very interesting to see what Toronto does with both players in the next year. Guerrero Jr. has reportedly expressed interest in staying in Toronto while Bichette appears to be a little less committed to the franchise.
The 25-year-old Guerrero Jr. is putting together a great season, hitting .317 with a .391 on-base percentage. He's currently got an 18-game hitting streak.
Bichette has had a worse year for the Jays, having played just 79 games. He's currently on the injured list and is hitting only .223 with four homers and 30 RBI.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.