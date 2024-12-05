Toronto Blue Jays Veteran Chris Bassitt Earns Spot Among MLBPA Leadership
The MLB Players Association's leadership has been decided for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, and the Toronto Blue Jays will have some representation at the very top.
The eight-member executive subcommittee was revealed Wednesday night, featuring six new players elected into key roles. Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt was named one of the two Association Player Representatives alongside Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, a former Blue Jay himself.
Semien retained his position from the last two-year cycle, while Bassitt replaced New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor in the other post.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth were named alternate Association Player Representatives, stepping in for Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and free agent pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Cincinnati Reds reliever Brent Suter is holding onto his position as a Pension Committee Representative, slotting in alongside a newcomer in Tampa Bay Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks. Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins will serve as alternates behind them.
Bassitt is set to become one of the most powerful people in the MLBPA heading into his 12th season in the big leagues.
The right-hander made his major league debut with the Chicago White Sox all the way back in 2014 before he and Semien were traded to the Oakland Athletics for Jeff Samardzija that December. Bassitt showed promise in 2015, but needed to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2016 and missed all of 2017 as a result.
When he returned to the mound in 2018, Bassitt got his career back on track. He finished eighth in AL Cy Young voting in 2020, then 10th in 2021 as he made his first All-Star appearance.
Bassitt got flipped to the New York Mets at the start of the 2022 campaign, only to leave for Toronto the following offseason. He then led the American League in wins, starts and batters faced in 2023, placing 10th in the AL Cy Young race yet again.
Prior to 2024, Bassitt owned a 3.49 ERA and 1.192 WHIP for his career, averaging a 3.4 WAR per 162 games. His production slipped this season, going 10-14 with a 4.16 ERA, 1.462 WHIP and a -0.1 WAR, but the Blue Jays still leaned on the 35-year-old veteran for 31 starts.
Bassitt has one year and $22 million remaining on his contract as he prepares to take on new responsibilities off of the mound. He is one of a handful of key Blue Jays on an expiring deal entering 2025, alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk are on track to hit free agency the year after that.
