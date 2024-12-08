Toronto Blue Jays Were Reportedly Interested in Pitcher Clay Holmes Before He Chose Mets
According to a report from The Athletic, the Toronto Blue Jays were one of the teams interested in former New York Yankees reliever Clay Holmes before he signed a deal with the New York Mets.
The Red Sox, Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies were among the other teams in the mix for Holmes, sources said. The Jays and Phillies viewed Holmes as a reliever. The Orioles, like the Mets, intended to use him as a starter. The Red Sox’s plans were unclear.
As the publication indicates, the Mets viewed Holmes as a starter and plan to use him in that role. It makes sense that the Blue Jays viewed him as a reliever, however.
First, the Jays already have five potential starters in Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez. The team has also been connected to top-end free agents like Max Fried and Corbin Burnes, which could force Rodriguez to the bullpen, but we hadn't heard any prior connection to Holmes in that light.
Secondly, the Jays have massive issues in the bullpen that need to be resolved. The team got down years from closer Jordan Romano and set-up man Erik Swanson, and then recently compounded the need by non-tendering Romano.
There's a chance that Holmes could have been the closer had he signed in Toronto, but now we'll never know.
The 32-year-old Holmes went 3-5 this past season for the Yankees, pitching to a 3.14 ERA. He's a two-time All-Star who signed his deal for three years and $38 million.
