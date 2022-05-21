Trevor Story Hits Fourth Home Run in Two Games for Boston Red Sox

What a span of 24 hours it has been for Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story.

Coming into Thursday night's series opener against the Seattle Mariners, Story's batting average was hovering around the Mendoza Line while his OPS was barely above .600.

Things have changed quite dramatically as he's hit four home run in his last two games: three on Thursday and a grand slam on Friday.

Story's home run traveled 378 feet with an exit velocity of 106.8 MPH, carrying into the first row of the Green Monster seats in left field.

We've been tracking his slashlines since his home run barrage started on Thursday and now, through his first two at-bats on Friday, Story is now hitting .234/.320/.438 with a .758 OPS.

As he's gone, so have the Red Sox, who are currently leading Seattle 4-2 in the sixth inning.

Red Sox starter Michael Wacha one-upped Mariners starter Robbie Ray, giving up two earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched. Wacha struck out three in his outing, looking sharp despite the Abraham Toro home run he surrendered.

With a win tonight, the Red Sox will secure at least a series split against Seattle, improving to 7-3 against them since the start of the 2021 season.

Boston is still struggling to get back into the AL East conversation, sitting at 16-22 before Friday's game. As we've previously discussed, this recent tear from Story is going to give this club a massive boost for the rest of the season.

The Sox currently own three of the AL's top five batting averages, so the success is there, but the more consistency down the road, the better.