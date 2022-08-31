WATCH: Aaron Judge Blasts 51st Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 63

After a ten-day stretch in which Aaron Judge was held homerless, the New York Yankees star outfielder and American League MVP front-runner is heating up once again.

Judge crushed another home run Tuesday night in Anaheim off Angels' starting pitcher Mike Mayers, Judge's 51st of the 2022 season.

Judge has now homered in five of the Yankees' last eight games, regaining his pace towards passing fellow Yankees' great Roger Maris for the all-time American League home run crown.

Judge now needs just ten home runs to catch Maris' single-season American League record of 61.

He's now on pace to hit 63.

Judge now has 51 home runs in 126 games played this season. If he plays in all of the Yankees' 32 remaining games, he'll be on track to finish the season with 63, which would pass Maris' record.

It would also reignite a debate about the legitimacy of records owned by known users of performance enhancing drugs.

There are three players that have hit more home runs in a single-season than Maris has.

In front of Maris on the single-season home run record list are Barry Bonds (2001 - 73 HR), Mark McGwire (1998 - 70 HR, 1999 - 65 HR) and Sammy Sosa (1998 - 66 HR, 2001 - 64 HR, 1999 - 63 HR), all of whom have had their careers tainted by their usage of PED's.

Mark Fainaru-Wada's 2006 book Game of Shadows shined a light on Bonds' steroid usage from the Bay Area Lab Company (BALCO) in the early 2000s. McGwire admitted to his own steroid usage in January 2010. In June 2009, the New York Times reported that Sosa had tested positive for PED's in 2003. Sosa also was caught using a corked bat in a 2003 game.

In order to tie the single-season Major League Baseball home run record of 73, Judge would need to hit a home run every 1.39 games. In order to tie Maris, he'll need to home every 3.2 games, a much more manageable task.

Passing Maris, without the usage of PED's, would be a milestone worth celebrating.