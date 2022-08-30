Skip to main content
WATCH: Albert Pujols Crushes Career Home Run Number 694 in Cincinnati

St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols hit the 694th home run of his career Monday night at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati against the Reds. He needs just six more home runs to reach the 700 home run club.
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols homered again Monday night, this time off Cincinnati Reds' relief pitcher Ross Detweiler.

Pujols' two-run shot in the top of the third inning gave the Cardinals an early 8-0 lead over the Reds. It was Pujols' 15th longball of the 2022 season, and the 694th of his career.

Pujols has now homered eight times since August 10, a 17-game stretch in which he has a .468 batting average and 16 RBI.

The Cardinals will have 33 games remaining after Monday's game. Pujols will need to hit six home runs over the final five weeks of the regular season in order to enter the illustrious 700 home run club, a group that includes just three players: Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds. There is just one other player above Pujols on the all-time home run list: Alex Rodriguez, who hit 696.

Rodriguez and Bonds' careers were tainted by their usage of performance enhancing drugs. If Pujols is able to eclipse 700, he will have done so as the first player that has never been linked to PED's to enter the 700 club since Hank Aaron did in 1973.

Pujols has said that 2022 will be his last season.

If Pujols were to start the remainder of the Cardinals' games, he would need to hit one home run every 5.5 games. If he were to hypothetically sit 10% of the team's games (3), he would need to hit one home run every five games in order to reach 700, a manageable task for the three-time National League MVP, who seems to be gaining momentum with the finish line approaching.

