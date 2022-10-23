Watch: Hoskins Crushes Home Run to Give Phillies an Early Lead

With two outs and a runner on first, Rhys Hoskins crushed a 3-0 pitch from Yu Darvish deep to left field. It was long gone, and the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the third inning of Sunday's ballgame.

After failing to capitalize with runners on base in each of the first two innings, the Phillies' offense finally came through. Kyle Schwarber drew a two-out walk, and Hoskins made the Padres pay.

It was the fourth home run of the series and the fifth home run of the postseason for Hoskins, more than any other player. He also leads all players with 11 postseason RBI.

The slugging first baseman started off slow in the playoffs, going hitless in the NLWCS, but he has picked things up and has become one of Philadelphia's biggest contributors as of late. When Hoskins is hot, he's one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball. Just take a look for yourself:

