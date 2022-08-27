Skip to main content
WATCH: Bryce Harper Knocks 2-RBI Single in First At Bat Back From Injury

WATCH: Bryce Harper Knocks 2-RBI Single in First At Bat Back From Injury

In his first at bat since returning from injury, Bryce Harper hit a 2-RBI single to give the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In his first at bat since returning from injury, Bryce Harper hit a 2-RBI single to give the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning.

Bryce Harper is back.

In his first at bat since returning from the injured list, Harper smacked a two-run single through the right side of the infield, giving the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the first inning.

Harper's single opened the floodgates for the Phillies to plate four runs in the first, and two more in the second. His presence will undoubtedly give the Phillies an emotional boost with six weeks remaining in the 2022 season.

Harper was activated from the Injured List on Friday, after missing the last two months with a fractured left thumb. He exited the Phillies' June 25 game after being hit by a wild 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell.

Despite being without their premier offensive player for two full months, the Phillies remained afloat, going 32-20, playing without Harper.

Harper returned to the Phillies' lineup Friday night in the designated hitter.

Harper was diagnosed with a small tear of his UCL in his right elbow in May. He has not played in the Phillies' outfield since April 15. He will likely resume his duties as the Phillies' everyday designated hitter for the remainder of the 2022 season. It's doubtful that he plays anywhere else this year.

Harper completed a rehab assignment in Triple-A Lehigh-Valley Wednesday night, when he hit a walk-off double to give the IronPigs the victory over the Gwinnett Stripers.

Through two games in Triple-A, Harper batted .625 with a 2.325 OPS, two home runs and four RBI.

Prior to hitting the Injured List in June, the reigning National League MVP was slashing .318/.385/.985 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI.

USATSI_18930039_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Bryce Harper Knocks 2-RBI Single in First At Bat Back From Injury

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18905172_168388303_lowres
News

Kim Ng: Marlins Designate First Baseman Jesus Aguilar for Assignment

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18888750_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Wife Laura Welcome Baby; 3B to Miss Game Friday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18924963_168388303_lowres
News

All of Friday's 15 Major League Baseball Games Free to Watch on MLB.TV

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16250183_168388303_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Rays, Tyler Glasnow Agree to Contract Extension Through 2024

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18099864
News

Major League Baseball Heading To South Korea in November

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18749381_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox' Tim Anderson Latest Star Added to DeRosa's Team USA for WBC

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18861287
News

Mariners, Julio Rodríguez Agree To Massive Extension

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18921316_168388303_lowres
News

Don't Be Fooled: 2022 Chicago Cubs Mirror 2012 Club, Not 2014 Team

By Jack Vita