WATCH: Bryce Harper Knocks 2-RBI Single in First At Bat Back From Injury

Bryce Harper is back.

In his first at bat since returning from the injured list, Harper smacked a two-run single through the right side of the infield, giving the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the first inning.

Harper's single opened the floodgates for the Phillies to plate four runs in the first, and two more in the second. His presence will undoubtedly give the Phillies an emotional boost with six weeks remaining in the 2022 season.

Harper was activated from the Injured List on Friday, after missing the last two months with a fractured left thumb. He exited the Phillies' June 25 game after being hit by a wild 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell.

Despite being without their premier offensive player for two full months, the Phillies remained afloat, going 32-20, playing without Harper.

Harper returned to the Phillies' lineup Friday night in the designated hitter.

Harper was diagnosed with a small tear of his UCL in his right elbow in May. He has not played in the Phillies' outfield since April 15. He will likely resume his duties as the Phillies' everyday designated hitter for the remainder of the 2022 season. It's doubtful that he plays anywhere else this year.

Harper completed a rehab assignment in Triple-A Lehigh-Valley Wednesday night, when he hit a walk-off double to give the IronPigs the victory over the Gwinnett Stripers.

Through two games in Triple-A, Harper batted .625 with a 2.325 OPS, two home runs and four RBI.

Prior to hitting the Injured List in June, the reigning National League MVP was slashing .318/.385/.985 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI.