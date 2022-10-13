WATCH: Dansby Swanson Makes Amazing Over-the-Shoulder Catch in Game 2

With the Atlanta Braves tied with the Philadelphia Phillies in the top of the sixth inning of Wednesday night's game two of the National League Division Series, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made one of the finest plays of his career.

The Phillies number three hitter J.T. Realmuto stepped into the batter's box to face Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright, already with a hit on the day. On an 0-2 count, Realmuto hit a bloop that appeared to be finding its way into shallow left-center field.

As outfielders Eddie Rosario and Michael Harris II raced in to catch the weakly-hit fly ball, neither was close enough to make a play. Swanson tracked the ball, extended his glove over his shoulder, and tumbled over, sliding into the outfield grass, making a phenomenal catch to end the inning and keep the Phillies from getting on base and starting a sixth-inning rally.

It ended up being the final pitch Kyle Wright threw Wednesday night. Wright, who led Major League Baseball in wins (21-5) was pulled from the game after completing the sixth inning.

The Braves were able to knock in three runs in the bottom half, giving Atlanta a 3-0 lead moving into the seventh inning. Braves manager Brian Snitker opted to remove Wright from the game at 83 pitches, before Wright faced the remainder of the Phillies' lineup for the third time Wednesday night.

Wright pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk, striking out six, in his best postseason performance of his young career.

If the Braves are able to hold on and win game two, the series will be tied, heading to Philadelphia for game three and game four Friday and Saturday.