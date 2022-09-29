WATCH: Escobar Walks Off Marlins as Mets Take One-Game Lead over Braves

The New York Mets reclaimed their one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night, beating the Marlins 5-4 in the bottom of the tenth inning, on a walk-off single from Eduardo Escobar.

Escobar went 3-for-5, driving in all five of the Mets' runs.

With his club trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Escobar blasted a two-run home run, scoring Jeff McNeil.

One inning later, Escobar would once again deliver in the clutch, singling home Brian Anderson and Brandon Nimmo, tying the game at 4-4.

The Mets, who lost their one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East earlier this week, reclaimed their lead, as the Braves surprisingly dropped game three of a three-game series in Washington D.C. to the Nationals, 3-2, in extra innings.

Both teams will have Thursday off, before opening a pivotal three-game series in Atlanta Friday. If the Mets are able to take one of the three games, they'll own the division tiebreaker over the Braves.

As part of Major League Baseball's playoff expansion, there will be no tiebreaker games, otherwise known as 'game 163's, upon the conclusion of the regular season. If two teams are tied at the end of the regular season, the team with the superior head-to-head record will own the tiebreaker.

Even if the Braves take two of three from the Mets, which would tie the two teams, the Mets will essentially have a one-game lead over the Braves due to the tiebreaker.

Both teams have six games remaining, but this weekend's series will likely determine who wins the NL East. The Braves will need a sweep in order to control their own destiny, as they vie for their fifth-straight division title.