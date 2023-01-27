WATCH: Fernando Tatis Jr. Takes Batting Practice After Wrist Surgery

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is back to taking batting practice, in his recovery from wrist surgery.

MLB insider Hector Gomez posted a video Thursday evening of the All-Star taking some cuts in the batting cages.

Tatis did not play in 2022, after sustaining a left wrist injury from what Padres executive A.J. Preller alluded to occurring in an offseason motorcycle accident. In August, Tatis was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Cloestbol, an anabolic steroid and banned substance by Major League Baseball. During his suspension, Tatis underwent surgery on his left wrist, and he hopes to be back to his 100% by the time he is able to return from his suspension this spring.

Tatis has 21 games remaining of his suspension.

The video Gomez tweeted is the first found footage of Tatis taking batting practice, following his surgery.

Tatis finished third in National League MVP Award voting in 2021. With the Padres signing free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract, Tatis is expected to move from shortstop to an outfield position in 2023. Tatis and Juan Soto are expected to patrol the club's two corner outfield positions, with Trent Grisham manning center field.

