WATCH: Josh Donaldson Thinks He Hits Home Run, Gets Thrown Out at First Base

In game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night, New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson thought he hit a home run over the right field wall. He didn't.

Facing Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill in the bottom of the fifth inning, Donaldson hit a high fly ball to deep right field. Donaldson began slowly trotting the bases, thinking he hit a home run.

The ball hit off the very top of the right field wall, but remained in play at Yankee Stadium. Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez made a nice play off the wall and gunned the ball to the cut-off man. Donaldson did not realize that the ball stayed in the yard and found himself caught in no man's land between first and second base.

As the ball reached shortstop Amed Rosario, Donaldson began retreating to first base, but he was too late, and he was thrown out diving head-first into first base.

The play was reviewed and the call was confirmed, as Donaldson was ruled out at first base.

The game remained tied 1-1 after Donaldson threw away a base hit.

The next batter, Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to right field, but advanced to third on a a fielding error by Gonzalez. Jose Trevino hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kiner-Falefa, to give the Yankees the 2-1 lead.

The next inning, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run home run to increase the Yankees' lead to 4-1.

If the Yankees are able to hang on to the lead, they will have a 1-0 lead entering game two on Thursday.