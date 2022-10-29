WATCH: Kyle Schwarber Steals Second, Wins America Free Tacos from Taco Bell

As a part Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion, Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber won free tacos from Taco Bell for all America Friday night in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

With the Phillies number three hitter J.T. Realmuto facing Astros reliever Bryan Abreu, Schwarber took off for second base on a 2-1 count and two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Schwarber would slide into second safely. Regardless of if the Phillies win game one of the World Series or not, Schwarber comes out of Friday night a hero, winning free tacos for all America.

Schwarber swiped a career high 10 stolen bases in 2022. He entered 2022 with 12 stolen bases over the first seven years of his big league career.

If a player steals a base in the World Series, every fan that downloads the official Taco Bell app will have ten days to redeem a free Doritos Locos Taco. Taco Bell first debuted the promotion in 2007.

For the past five years, the team whose player clinched free tacos for all America won the World Series. The last time a player stole a taco and did not win the World Series was also in the last Fall Classic that Schwarber played in.

In 2016, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor clinched free tacos for all America, but his club would come up short, falling to Schwarber's Chicago Cubs in seven games.

Last year, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies won free tacos for all America. Here are the players that have won free tacos in years past: