WATCH: Manny Machado Crushes 1st Inning Home Run Off Clayton Kershaw

After receiving a flurry of boos from Los Angeles Dodgers fans at Dodger Stadium Wednesday night, former Dodgers third baseman Manny Machado hit a solo home run to left field in the first inning to give the San Diego Padres a 1-0.

Machado homered off former teammate Clayton Kershaw on a 2-1 count with two outs and the bases empty.

After playing the first seven years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, Machado joined the Dodgers midway through the 2018 Major League Baseball season as a mercenary on the final year of his contract.

The Dodgers traded Yusniel Diaz, Dean Kremer, Rylan Bannon, Breyvic Valera and Zach Pop for Machado.

In 66 regular season games with the Dodgers, Machado batted .273 with a .338 on base percentage, .825 OPS, 13 home runs and 42 RBI.

Machado's Dodgers would reach the 2018 World Series, but fall to the Boston Red Sox in five games.

The following winter, Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million free agent contract with the San Diego Padres.

In Machado's second year with the Padres, San Diego finished second in the National League West in the COVID 19-shortened 2020 season. The Padres would go on to meet the Dodgers in the National League Division Series, only to get swept by the National League team from Los Angeles in three games.

Two years later, the two division rivals meet in the NLDS again.

The Padres fell to the Dodgers 5-3 in game one Tuesday night, but Machado's first inning home run gives San Diego a 1-0 lead early in game two.

The series will shift to San Diego for game three and game four, if necessary, Friday and Saturday. A Padres victory Wednesday night would ensure that the series would go to four games, at a minimum.