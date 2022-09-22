WATCH: Mets Tie Record for Most Batters Hit By Pitches (105) in Season

An inside pitch from Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser got away from him, plunking New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha in the top of the third inning Wednesday afternoon.

It was the 23rd time Canha had been hit by a pitch in 2022, a new franchise record for the New York Mets.

It was also the 105th time this season that a Mets player had been hit by a pitch, tying a single-season record.

The Mets have six players that have been plunked at least ten times this season: Canha (22), Brandon Nimmo (16), Starling Marte (13), Pete Alonso (12), Jeff McNeil (11) and Francisco Lindor (10).

The Cincinnati Reds were drilled 105 times in 2021. Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers were hit by 104 pitches, one shy of the record that the Reds set.

It's interesting that in an era dominated primarily by pitching that players would seemingly get hit by more pitches now, than in years past.

Some players might blame pitchers' lack of control on Major League Baseball's hard crackdown on the use of foreign substances, better known as sticky stuff, which began midway through the 2021 season.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said as much last season.

"For me whether they are using pine tar, rosin, sunscreen or bullfrog, or whatever they want to use to control the ball, let them use it because for me I go into the box and see guys throwing harder everyday," Alonso said on a Zoom call with reporters last season. "And I don't want 99 mph slipping out of someone's hand because they didn't have enough feel for it."

The Mets would go on to lose 6-0 to the Brewers Wednesday, but remain one game up on the Atlanta Braves, who fell 3-2 to the Washington Nationals Wednesday.