WATCH: Phillies' Rhys Hoskins Crushes Home Run, Spikes Bat in Game 3 of NLDS

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins broke open the Phillies' 1-0 lead in game three of the National League Division Series Friday afternoon, crushing a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider, in Strider's first career postseason appearance.

Hoskins reacted by bringing his bat above his head and chucking it into the ground to fire up Philadelphia fans in the Phillies' first home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park since the 2011 NLDS.

Entering the bottom of the third inning, the game was tied 0-0. Brandon Marsh led off the inning with a walk, then Strider got Jean Segura to strikeout.

Bryson Stott hit a one-out double to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

With first base open, the Phillies intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber to pitch to Hoskins, and Hoskins made them pay.

Hoskins' three-run blast increased the Phillies' lead to 4-0. After he slammed his bat, Citizens Bank Park was about as loud as its ever been.

The Phillies' offensive outpouring did not stop there.

The next batter, J.T. Realmuto, singled, prompting Braves manager Brian Snitker to go to his bullpen, calling on reliever Dylan Lee.

On the very first pitch Lee threw, Bryce Harper crushed a home run to right-center, making it a 6-0 ballgame.

Lee would eventually end the inning without any further damage, but the Braves will need to come back from a 6-0 deficit in order to win game three, otherwise they could be eliminated Saturday.

The Phillies have a chance to take a 2-1 lead and clinch a trip to the National League Championship Series in game four Saturday. The Phillies have not appeared in the NLCS since 2010.