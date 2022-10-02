WATCH: Pujols Hits Home Run No. 702, Ties Babe Ruth for Second in RBI

Skip to main content
In his final regular season home game at Busch Stadium, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols hit the 702nd home run of his career Sunday, tying Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI leaders list with 2,214.
Pujols stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the fourth inning to face Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras with one out, and his team trailing 4-3.

Pujols sent the 0-1 pitch from Contreras over the centerfield wall, for his third RBI of the day, tying the game at 4-4.

Earlier, in the first inning, the Cardinals plated two runs on a Pujols double.

Pujols, who joined the 700 home run club a week ago, now ties Babe Ruth for second in all-time RBI.

Hank Aaron is the all-time RBI leader with 2,297 runs batted in. Pujols will not pass Aaron if he follows through with his plan to retire after the 2022 season, but he will have three more games after Sunday to attempt to pass Ruth for second on the all-time leaderboard.

The Cardinals honored Pujols and teammate Yadier Molina before first pitch Sunday afternoon, with a special ceremony for what should be their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium.

It will not however be their final game in front of St. Louis fans, as the Cardinals will host a three-game home series next weekend when they face the National League's six-seed in the National League Wild Card Series.

The Wild Card Series is a new adaption to the Major League Baseball postseason, as part of MLB's new playoff format.

