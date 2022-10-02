Skip to main content
WATCH: St. Louis Cardinals Honor Pujols, Molina Before Final Home Game

WATCH: St. Louis Cardinals Honor Pujols, Molina Before Final Home Game

The St. Louis Cardinals honored Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina before their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday. Both players have shared their intentions to retire at season's end.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The St. Louis Cardinals honored Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina before their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday. Both players have shared their intentions to retire at season's end.

Prior to their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals honored Cardinals great Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols with a special ceremony.

Both Molina and Pujols have shared their plans to retire upon season's end. Pujols agreed to a one-year contract in March to play his final season with the organization that drafted him and the one he won two World Series and three National League MVP awards with.

Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin took the stage and spoke glowingly of Pujols' and Molina's careers.

"They have redefined expectations for a franchise that was already drenched in winning tradition," McLaughlin said.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones proclaimed October 4, 2022 as Yadier Molina Day and October 5, 2022 as Albert Pujols Day in the city of St. Louis.

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt, Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, manager Oli Marmol and pitcher Adam Wainwright all gave tributes to Pujols and Molina, before the duo each spoke themselves.

The three words that Mozeliak summed up Molina and Pujols with are 'relentless,' 'inspiring' and 'friendship.'

Pujols and Molina were presented gifts from the Cardinals organization that included personalized Titleist golf bags and clubs, silver plaques and paintings of each player.

"(Pujols is) the greatest hitter anyone on this team has ever seen, and probably anybody playing the game today has ever seen, and there's no close second," Wainwright said.

Wainwright was Sunday's starting pitcher. He also gave a tribute to Molina, before they made their 328th start together as a battery, a Major League Baseball record.

"I'm gonna miss you the most. …Absolutely the smartest player that anyone's ever seen," Wainwright said of Molina.

Near the end of the ceremony, Molina and Pujols each shared some words.

"It was a great honor to wear this uniform for 19 years here in St. Louis, in baseball heaven, and with you — the best fans in baseball," Molina said.

"To all you in Cardinal Nation, the best fans in baseball — thank you so much for all your support, all the joy, all the tears that we have shared together," Pujols said. "I love you all, you guys are always gonna have a special place in my heart. God bless you all."

Though Sunday is their final regular season home game, it won't be the last time Pujols and Molina play at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals, the three-seed in the National League playoffs, will host the six-seed for a best-of-three home series next weekend in the National League Wild Card Series, as part of Major League Baseball's new playoff format. The winner will advance to the National League Division Series.

USATSI_19102916_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: St. Louis Cardinals Honor Pujols, Molina Before Final Home Game

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19146969_168388303_lowres
News

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom Has a 6.00 ERA Over His Last Four Starts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19152607_168388303_lowres
News

Seattle Mariners Name Justin Hollander New General Manager

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18930434_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Expected to Announce Retirement Monday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16470632 (1)
Injuries

Yankees Place Zack Britton on I.L. 3 Games After Return From Tommy John Surgery

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19143201_168388303_lowres
News

Angels, Shohei Ohtani Agree to Record Contract Extension for 2023 Season

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19147198_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Orioles and Rangers Should Pitch to Aaron Judge

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19147922_168388303_lowres
News

Judge Walked Four Times in Two Games vs. Orioles, Still Trying For 62

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19147756_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits 701st Career Home Run in Cardinals' 2-1 Win

By Jack Vita