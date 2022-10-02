WATCH: St. Louis Cardinals Honor Pujols, Molina Before Final Home Game

Prior to their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals honored Cardinals great Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols with a special ceremony.

Both Molina and Pujols have shared their plans to retire upon season's end. Pujols agreed to a one-year contract in March to play his final season with the organization that drafted him and the one he won two World Series and three National League MVP awards with.

Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin took the stage and spoke glowingly of Pujols' and Molina's careers.

"They have redefined expectations for a franchise that was already drenched in winning tradition," McLaughlin said.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones proclaimed October 4, 2022 as Yadier Molina Day and October 5, 2022 as Albert Pujols Day in the city of St. Louis.

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt, Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, manager Oli Marmol and pitcher Adam Wainwright all gave tributes to Pujols and Molina, before the duo each spoke themselves.

The three words that Mozeliak summed up Molina and Pujols with are 'relentless,' 'inspiring' and 'friendship.'

Pujols and Molina were presented gifts from the Cardinals organization that included personalized Titleist golf bags and clubs, silver plaques and paintings of each player.

"(Pujols is) the greatest hitter anyone on this team has ever seen, and probably anybody playing the game today has ever seen, and there's no close second," Wainwright said.

Wainwright was Sunday's starting pitcher. He also gave a tribute to Molina, before they made their 328th start together as a battery, a Major League Baseball record.

"I'm gonna miss you the most. …Absolutely the smartest player that anyone's ever seen," Wainwright said of Molina.

Near the end of the ceremony, Molina and Pujols each shared some words.

"It was a great honor to wear this uniform for 19 years here in St. Louis, in baseball heaven, and with you — the best fans in baseball," Molina said.

"To all you in Cardinal Nation, the best fans in baseball — thank you so much for all your support, all the joy, all the tears that we have shared together," Pujols said. "I love you all, you guys are always gonna have a special place in my heart. God bless you all."

Though Sunday is their final regular season home game, it won't be the last time Pujols and Molina play at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals, the three-seed in the National League playoffs, will host the six-seed for a best-of-three home series next weekend in the National League Wild Card Series, as part of Major League Baseball's new playoff format. The winner will advance to the National League Division Series.