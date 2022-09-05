WATCH: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Makes Sensational Bare-Handed, Circus Play

The ever-exciting Kansas City Royals' rookie third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. added to his highlight reel Sunday in the Royals' 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Sunday.

Witt made an incredible, Harlem Globetrotters-like barehanded play to get the Royals out of the fifth inning, with the Tigers threatening.

With Tigers' left-handed outfielder Victor Reyes up in a tie-game with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Royals played a heavy shift to the right-side of the infield, with Witt sliding into the spot that is normally occupied by Royals' shortstop Nicky Lopez.

Reyes hit a sharp grounder straight back at the pitcher, Collin Snider. The ball bounced off Snider's foot and straight up into the air.

Witt sprinted in to snag the ball out of thin-air with his bare right hand, then fired over to first, getting a much-needed out, thwarting the Tigers' hopes of taking the lead.

Witt would later knock in a run on an RBI double, giving the Royals a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth. The lead would hold, and the Royals would collect their second-straight victory, securing a road-series win in Detroit.

With the series win, the Royals improve to 55-80 and remain in fourth place of the American League Central.

The Royals open a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at home Monday, then they'll host the Tigers for a grudge match in Kansas City.

The Tigers now fall to 51-83, in last place of the AL Central. They'll travel to Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Angels this week, before visiting Kansas City for a rematch with the Royals.