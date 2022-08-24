WATCH: Skye Bolt Walks it Off for Oakland A's Win Over Miami Marlins

The Oakland Athletics topped the Miami Marlins 3-2 in a thrilling fashion Wednesday afternoon.

In the bottom of the 10th, A's' centerfielder Skye Bolt hit a fly ball deep enough to right-centerfield to score first baseman David MacKinnon on a sacrifice fly, walking it off for the A's' victory at RingCentral Coliseum.

Skye Bolt — a 28-year-old centerfielder whose name sounds more like a superhero than a baseball player's — has seen an increased role over the past two months, after the club optioned Cristian Pache to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Pache, who spent six years in the Atlanta Braves' system and not long ago was drawing comparisons to Andruw Jones, struggled immensely at the plate through 68 games at the big league level this year with the A's, slashing an atrocious .159/.203/.427.

In a corresponding move, Bolt was reinstated from the Injured List and made his 2022 debut on June 30.

Through 40 games, Bolt is batting .208/.266/.613. Bolt has not been much of an upgrade over Pache, but perhaps his shining moment on Wednesday will give him something to build on, after coming through in the clutch.

With the victory, the A's improve to 46-76 on the season. The Oakland A's have gone 33 years since they last lost 100 games in a single season. The last time the A's finished a season with 100 losses was 1979. With 40 games remaining in 2022, the A's will need to finish the season 17-23 in order to avoid losing 100.



With the loss, the Marlins fall to 54-70. They've lost five of their last seven games.