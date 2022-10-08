WATCH: Teoscar Hernandez Hits Two Home Runs to Give Blue Jays 4-0 Lead

Skip to main content
After the Toronto Blue Jays failed to score Friday, Teoscar Hernandez hit a pair of home runs in the early innings of Saturday's game, giving the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead and forcing former teammate Robbie Ray to exit the game in the fourth inning.
After failing to score in Friday's 4-0 game one loss to the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series, Teoscar Hernandez put the Toronto Blue Jays on the board early, rocketing a 401-foot home run in the bottom of the second inning Saturday to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead over the Mariners.

It was the first time the Blue Jays scored a run in a playoff game in front of fans since October 18, 2016.

The Blue Jays were shutout on Friday. They last made the postseason in 2020, when they were swept out of the American League Wild Card Series by the Tampa Bay Rays. Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, no fans were able to attend the Wild Card Series round of the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason.

Prior to 2020, the Blue Jays missed the postseason in 2017, 2018 and 2019, failing to post a winning record in each of those three seasons.

The last time that the Blue Jays scored a run in a playoff game in front of fans was in their game four victory of the 2016 American League Championship Series, the lone game the club would win in the series, losing to the Cleveland Indians in five games.

Hernandez's two-run blast put the Blue Jays up early Saturday, in a must-win game two against the Mariners. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would knock in another run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single, making it 3-0 Blue Jays.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Hernandez hit his second home run of the day off Mariners starter Robbie Ray, forcing the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner and former Blue Jay to exit Saturday's game early.

Hernandez's second home run of the day increased the Blue Jays' lead to 4-0.

If the Blue Jays are able to hang on and pick up their first playoff win since 2016, the Mariners and Blue Jays will play a win-or-go-home game three on Sunday.

