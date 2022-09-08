WATCH: Tommy Edman Walks Off Nationals as Cardinals Complete 9th Inning Comeback

Skip to main content
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing the Washington Nationals 5-1 Wednesday night. The Cardinals sparked a late rally, and shortstop Tommy Edman was able to complete the comeback with a two-run walk-off double.
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night trailing the Washington Nationals 5-1.

After a flurry of hits, with the team down to its final out, shortstop Tommy Edman laid the knockout punch on the Nationals, delivering a two-run walk-off double in the clutch.

Edman sent a 98-mph, up-and-away fastball from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan to the left field warning track. Nationals left fielder Alex Call nearly made a spectacular catch, laying out on a full-extension, but missed. Edman's hit cleared the bases and gave the Cardinals the 6-5 victory. Call may have had a better chance of keeping the runner on first from scoring had he not laid out for the ball.

The ninth-inning comeback started with a Brendan Donovan lead-off single. Then, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt walked.

After a mound visit, third baseman Nolan Arenado smoked a ground-rule double down the right-field line, scoring Donovan and moving Goldschmidt to third.

Left fielder Corey Dickerson grounded out to second, scoring Goldschmidt and advancing Arenado to third. Then, centerfielder Tyler O'Neill walked.

Catcher Yadier Molina singled home Arenado, moving O'Neill to second. Pinch-runner Ben DeLuzio entered the game to replace Molina on first base, setting the stage for Edman, who came through in the clutch.

"We showed today just how deep our lineup is," Edman told Bally Sports Midwest postgame. "We just had great at-bats that whole ninth inning, even though we didn't play that well throughout the game."

With the win Wednesday night, the Cardinals improve to 81-56 on the season and hold a comfortable 9.5 game over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

