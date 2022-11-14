WATCH: World Series MVP Jeremy Pena Worked a Shift at Raising Cane's Monday

Houston Astros fans crowded the Raising Cane's drive-thru at the restaurant's Gulf Freeway location Monday afternoon, as World Series MVP Jeremy Pena was taking lunch orders and serving customers at the establishment.

Pena worked the drive-thru window, delivering food to customers from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Monday.

Cane's documented the afternoon on its Twitter account, first showing off an extremely long line of fans outside of the restaurant, awaiting the MVP, hours before his arrival.

As Pena started his shift, he received 'MVP' chants from customers and his fellow crewmembers.

Next, Cane's documented a photo of Pena digging into his lunch, which appears to be 'The Box Combo.'

Then, Cane's posted a video of Pena serving customers through the restaurant's drive-thru window, as the shortstop received cheers from fans lined up outside, watching him. A woman in the driver's seat of her car stretched out of her vehicle to capture a selfie with Pena holding her food in the background.

Finally, Cane's posted a video of fans sharing their love and appreciation for the World Series MVP, as many made heart gestures with their hands, just as Pena did during the World Series.

"I'm going to marry you in 20 years," one female fan said. Another female fan asked if Pena would marry her.

It was a day Houston fans will never forget.

Pena just completed a historic rookie season, in which he received World Series MVP, American League Championship Series and Gold Glove honors.

