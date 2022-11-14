Skip to main content
WATCH: World Series MVP Jeremy Pena Worked a Shift at Raising Cane's Monday

WATCH: World Series MVP Jeremy Pena Worked a Shift at Raising Cane's Monday

World Series MVP and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena served customers their meals at Raising Cane's Monday afternoon. Pena manned Cane's drive-thru window, as Houston fans gathered and cheered on their World Series hero.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

World Series MVP and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena served customers their meals at Raising Cane's Monday afternoon. Pena manned Cane's drive-thru window, as Houston fans gathered and cheered on their World Series hero.

Houston Astros fans crowded the Raising Cane's drive-thru at the restaurant's Gulf Freeway location Monday afternoon, as World Series MVP Jeremy Pena was taking lunch orders and serving customers at the establishment.

Pena worked the drive-thru window, delivering food to customers from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Monday.

Cane's documented the afternoon on its Twitter account, first showing off an extremely long line of fans outside of the restaurant, awaiting the MVP, hours before his arrival.

As Pena started his shift, he received 'MVP' chants from customers and his fellow crewmembers.

Next, Cane's documented a photo of Pena digging into his lunch, which appears to be 'The Box Combo.'

Then, Cane's posted a video of Pena serving customers through the restaurant's drive-thru window, as the shortstop received cheers from fans lined up outside, watching him. A woman in the driver's seat of her car stretched out of her vehicle to capture a selfie with Pena holding her food in the background.

Finally, Cane's posted a video of fans sharing their love and appreciation for the World Series MVP, as many made heart gestures with their hands, just as Pena did during the World Series.

"I'm going to marry you in 20 years," one female fan said. Another female fan asked if Pena would marry her.

It was a day Houston fans will never forget.

Pena just completed a historic rookie season, in which he received World Series MVP, American League Championship Series and Gold Glove honors.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19379278_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: World Series MVP Jeremy Pena Worked a Shift at Raising Cane's Monday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_15027965_168388303_lowres
History

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was Once a Star Baseball Player at Yale

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19000222
News

Mets Free Agent Seth Lugo Attracting Interest As A Starter

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_12351047_168388303_lowres
News

Could Spring Training Series Pave Way for Oakland A's' Move to Las Vegas?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19285827_168388303_lowres
News

5 Potential Free Agent Destinations for Anthony Rizzo

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18995881_168388303_lowres
News

Feinsand: Ian Happ is Cubs' 'Best Trade Chip, Likely to Start 2023 in New Uniform'

By Jack Vita
Choi
News

Tampa Bay Rays Should Target Abreu, Rizzo After Ji-Man Choi Trade

By Jack Vita
USATSI_13423561_168388303_lowres
News

Could Houston Astros Bring Back GM Jeff Luhnow After James Click Firing?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18312533
News

GM James Click Won’t Return to Astros After World Series Win

By Gary Phillips