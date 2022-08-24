WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge Cranks Home Run Number 48 Off Mets' Walker

After 41 plate appearances without a home run, Aaron Judge is back to hitting baseballs out of the yard.

The New York Yankees outfielder has homered on back-to-back days. In a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning in a game against the New York Mets, Judge sent a pitch from Taijuan Walker 453 feet into the left field Yankee Stadium bleachers, with an exit velocity of 115 mph. It was his 48th home run of the season.

Judge needs just 13 home runs to tie Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record of 61. He would need to hit 25 more longballs in order to tie Barry Bonds' single-season Major League Baseball home run record.

If Judge is able to pass Maris' mark of 61, he will be the first player to have done so, without being linked to the use of performance enhancing drugs.

In front of Maris are Barry Bonds (2001 - 73 HR), Mark McGwire (1998 - 70 HR, 1999 - 65 HR) and Sammy Sosa (1998 - 66 HR, 2001 - 64 HR, 1999 - 63 HR), all of whom have had their careers tainted by linkage to PED's.

Mark Fainaru-Wada's 2006 book Game of Shadows shined a light on Bonds' steroid usage from the Bay Area Lab Company (BALCO) in the early 2000s. McGwire admitted to his own steroid usage in January 2010. In June 2009, the New York Times reported that Sosa had tested positive for PED's in 2003. Sosa also was caught using a corked bat in a 2003 game.

Regardless of if Judge is able to catch Bonds or not, he should be commended and celebrated for passing Maris, if he is able to. No player has hit 60 home runs in a season since Maris did in 1961, without their name smeared by PED-usage. Judge's home run chase is sacred and pure, and should capture America the same way McGwire and Sosa's chase did in the summer of 1998.

The Yankees have 38 regular season games remaining on their schedule. Judge will need 25 to catch Bonds and 13 to catch Maris. Judge has played in 120 of the Yankees' 124 games. With 48 home runs over the course of 120 games, Judge is homering in 40% of his games this season. If he keeps on that pace, and plays in all 38 of the Yankees' remaining games, he will finish the season with 63 homers, which would be an American League record.