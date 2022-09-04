Skip to main content
WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits 53rd Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 64

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits 53rd Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 64

New York Yankees' outfielder Aaron Judge led off Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a home run off Rays' pitcher Shawn Armstrong. It was Judge's 53rd home run of the 2022 season, a new single-season best for the slugger. He is now on pace to finish the season with 64 long balls.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

New York Yankees' outfielder Aaron Judge led off Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a home run off Rays' pitcher Shawn Armstrong. It was Judge's 53rd home run of the 2022 season, a new single-season best for the slugger. He is now on pace to finish the season with 64 long balls.

The New York Yankees may be backsliding, but star outfielder and American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge continues to push forward in his pursuit of the American League single-season home run record.

After blasting his 52nd home run of the 2022 season Saturday, tying a single-season best for him, Judge led off Sunday's game with another long ball.

On a 1-0 count in the top of the first inning, Judge turned on a 94-mph inside sinker from Tampa Bay Rays' starting pitcher Shawn Armstrong, sending the ball into the left field upper deck and giving the Yankees an early 1-0 lead.

Judge has now passed his single-season high for home runs that he set in 2017, when he won AL Rookie of the Year and finished second in AL MVP voting behind Houston Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve.

With four and a half weeks remaining in the regular season, Judge is in pole position to win his first MVP award. He is currently a heavy odds-on favorite in most sportsbooks.

Judge, now with 53 dingers, is on pace to finish the season with a total of 64. He has homered 53 times over 130 games this season. If he plays in all of the Yankees' 28 remaining regular season games and keeps pace, he'll close the season with 64 home runs, which would be a new American League record, passing a record of 61 previously set by another Yankees outfielder — Roger Maris — in the summer of 1961.

Maris' record of 61 stood as the Major League Baseball single-season record for 37 years, before sluggers Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa passed his mark in 1998. Three years later, Barry Bonds surpassed both McGwire and Sosa, setting a new single-season home run record of 73 in 2001.

In order for Judge to tie Bonds' record, he would need to hit 20 home runs over his final 28 games. In other words, Judge would need to homer once in at least 71.4% of the Yankees remaining games. It would be an uphill climb for the slugger to pass Bonds, but Judge is in a good position to pass Maris.

USATSI_18984253_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits 53rd Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 64

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18646366_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees Call Up Top Shortstop Prospect Oswald Peraza

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18954235_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2017 Team USA MVP to Play for Puerto Rico in 2023 World Baseball Classic

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18965202_168388303_lowres
News

Spencer Strider Strikes Out 16, Sets Single-Game Atlanta Braves' Record

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18965240_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Joey Meneses Hits Walk-Off Home Run in Nationals' 7-5 Win Over A's

By Jack Vita
USATSI_17937186_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Call Up Prospects Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18944929_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Royals' Drew Waters Robs White Sox Pollock of Potential Home Run

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18960926_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Aggravates Injured Knee, Plans to Play Through It

By Jack Vita
USATSI_17922468_168388303_lowres
Minors

This Underrated Prospect Could Boost Astros' Bullpen Down the Stretch

By Jack Vita