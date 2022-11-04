WATCH: Yuli Gurriel Exits World Series Game 5 After Colliding with Rhys Hoskins

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was slow to get up after colliding with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in the top of the seventh inning. Gurriel would exit the game in the next inning after appearing to have hurt his head on the collision.

With one out in the seventh, Astros center fielder Chas McCormick stepped into the batter's box to face Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez with Gurriel on third base.

Gurriel doubled to lead off the inning, and advanced to third base on a David Hensley ground out. On the next play, McCormick hit a ground ball to third base. Gurriel, who was running on contact, got caught between home and third when Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm fired the ball to home plate. Gurriel was able to stay in a rundown long enough for McCormick to advance to second base.

Gurriel appeared to have taken a shot to the head after Hoskins tagged him and tumbled over Gurriel. Hoskins' knee seemed to bump into Gurriel's head.

Gurriel was slow to get up, and was seen holding his head in the dugout. Gurriel would stay in the game and play first base in the inning's bottom half, but was pinch-hit for in the top of the eighth, as Trey Mancini hit for him.

If the Astros were to be without Gurriel for game six, it would be a huge blow to the Astros, as he has led the club in batting average (.347) this postseason.

