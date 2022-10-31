Skip to main content
Weather Could Delay Phillies, Astros World Series Game 3 with Rain in Forecast

Game four of the World Series could be pushed back to due to weather. Rain is in the forecast for game three of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Monday night. The game is scheduled to start at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Rain is threatening to push back or potentially postpone game three of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, originally scheduled to be played at 8:03 p.m. ET Monday night.

Major League Baseball has been tweeting updates on its MLB Communications Twitter account (@MLB_PR) and will continue to do so throughout the evening.

As of 5:23 p.m. ET, MLB representatives met with representatives from both the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros and three independent weather forecasters at 5:00 p.m. ET, but the game has yet to be delayed or postponed. Another meeting will take place at 6:45 p.m. ET, roughly an hour and 20 minutes before the game's original start time, at 8:03 p.m. ET.

USA TODAY baseball writer Bob Nightengale reported at 5:05 p.m. ET that the tarp was out on the field at Citizens Bank Park.

MLB Communications also shared an update on Twitter at 4:12 p.m. ET that representatives from both teams and MLB would meet, and that three independent weather experts have rain in the forecast Monday night in Philadelphia.

As of 5:34 p.m. ET, weather.com had a high chance of rain in the forecast throughout the night, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

According to the Weather Channel, there's a 70% chance of rain at 6:00 p.m., and it doesn't get much better after that.

Here's a look at the Weather Channel's hourly forecast, as of 5:34 p.m. ET:

6:00 p.m. — 70% chance of rain

7:00 p.m. — 71% chance of rain

8:00 p.m. — 85% chance of rain

9:00 p.m. — 89% chance of rain

10:00 p.m. — 97% chance of rain

11:00 p.m. — 97% chance of rain

12:00 a.m. — 96% chance of rain

1:00 a.m. — 87% chance of rain

2:00 a.m. — 74% chance of rain

3:00 a.m. — 61% chance of rain

4:00 a.m. — 60% chance of rain

5:00 a.m. — 40% chance of rain

If rain persists throughout the night, game three could potentially be postponed to Tuesday, pushing back game four to Wednesday, and game five to Thursday.

Thursday was originally scheduled to be a day off for travel, but with this being the final series of baseball in 2022, Major League Baseball has some flexibility to postpone games, if needed.

