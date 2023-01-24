White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival

The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.

The Royals are not in any hurry to trade Lopez, Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important to their infield depth

The Royals plan on starting Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop and Michael Massey at second base, with Lopez taking on a utility role. Lopez has been the club's primary second baseman in recent years.

Lopez grew up in Naperville, Illinois, less than an hour away from where the White Sox play their home games at Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago.

The White Sox are trying to fill a hole at second base. Last season, Josh Harrison manned the position, batting .256 with a .317 On Base Percentage, .687 OPS, 94 OPS+, 7 home runs and 27 RBI in 119 games.

The White Sox missed out on a potential second base option in Tommy La Stella, who signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Mariners last week. La Stella was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants earlier this month.

The White Sox could also explore the possibility of trading with the Chicago Cubs to re-acquire second baseman Nick Madrigal, who the club dealt to the north side of the city prior to the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline along with relief pitcher Codi Heuer in exchange for reliever Craig Kimbrel.

