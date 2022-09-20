Wife of 2008 Phillies' World Series Champ Comes Up Short On Reality Show

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Kendrick may have collected a World Series ring in 2008, but his wife — CBS' Survivor icon Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick — is still in search of a win on reality television.

After 12 years away from the game, the three-time Survivor fan favorite made her triumphant return to reality television last month, for her first television appearance since 2010, when she appeared on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

Stephenie competed on USA Network's new competition show Snake in the Grass, alongside Survivor and Big Brother greats Cirie Fields, Rachel Reilly Villegas and Janelle Pierzina.

Each week, Snake in the Grass features a group of four surviving in the jungle for 36 hours while completing a series of survival challenges. The twist, however, is that one of the four is actually a saboteur, as the show's title suggests.

If the other three competitors are able to successfully identify 'the snake', they will win a share of $100,000. If the 'snake' is not correctly identified through the form of a unanimous vote, the 'snake' wins the money.

Stephenie, much to her dismay, was selected as 'the snake' by the show's production team. Just days before the competition began, she was informed that she would be attempting to tank her team's missions. The 'snake' twist was not one that the competitors were aware of when they signed up.

Stephenie gave it her best shot, destroying a clue left behind at camp that hinted that she was the 'snake', and tanking a pair of challenges as best she could. She even flipped the team's boat, out in the middle of the ocean. But her efforts were not enough.

Cirie, Rachel and Janelle all unanimously voted Stephenie as 'the snake', and were awarded a three-way split of $100,000.

Stephenie spoke last week on the Jack Vita Show about her time on Snake in Grass, diving deep and recapping the episode of the show she was on, and telling her side of the story. She also discussed the lessons that can be learned from losing, as well as lessons she hopes to teach to her kids, who all play sports.

Though she came up short this time, she remains optimistic, and hopes to bring home a win in the near future.

"I'm 42 (years-old)," Stephenie said. "I figure I've got until I'm 65 to really win here. I'm in shape. Things are going to be working like a well-oiled machine here in the Kendrick household, so if I have to leave again to try to win something, I can. So call me, because I'm due for a win."

Kyle Kendrick made 30 starts for the Phillies' pitching rotation in the club's 2008 World Series-winning season. He was a member of the Phillies for eight years (2007-2014), logging a sub-4.00 ERA four different times.

