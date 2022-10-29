World Series: Astros' Alex Bregman and Phillies' Aaron Nola Were Roommates at LSU

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stepped into the batter's box in the first inning of game one of the World Series Friday night to face his old college teammate and roommate.

FOX Baseball's lead play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis shared on Friday night's broadcast that Bregman roomed with Philadelphia Phillies game one starter Aaron Nola when the two attended Louisiana State University and played on the Tigers baseball team.

Described as 'the odd couple,' Nola and Bregman apparently functioned as opposites when they lived together on the Bayou.

"You've got Alex who is super outgoing," Davis said. "Aaron (is) very quiet, calm, very tidy. Alex is the other way. He used to pay Aaron to do his laundry. Both love baseball though. Both love working hard.

"Aaron would have Alex over to his family's pond to go fishing and he would say okay, 'I'm going to do that, but you've got to come with me. We're going to the biggest party tomorrow night."

Nola and Bregman were teammates at LSU for two seasons, from 2013 through 2014. The Tigers won a share of the SEC championship both years. The Tigers finished seventh in the College World Series in 2013.

Nola was a year older than Bregman, but both players left school early, declaring for the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft after their junior seasons.

Both Nola and Bregman were selected in the top ten of the first round of the MLB Draft.

The Phillies made Nola the number seven overall pick of the 2017 draft, opting to select him over University of Evansville product Kyle Freeland.

Bregman heard his name called second overall in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Astros.

Eight years after Nola left LSU early, the former roommates have a total of three All-Star appearances between the two of them, and met head-to-head in the World Series.

Nola got Bregman to pop out, winning the first battle of the night between the former roommates.