World Series Game 6: Houston Astros Can Clinch First Title Since 2017 Saturday

With a 3-2 World Series lead entering game six, the Houston Astros can clinch their first championship since 2017 in front of their home fans at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night.

The Astros were in the very same spot three years ago, leading the Washington Nationals 3-2 in the 2019 World Series, heading back home to Houston. The Astros were unable to close out the Nationals, as Washington would go on to steal game six and game seven, 7-2 and 6-2, to win their first World Series championship.

The Astros got a second crack at a club from the National League East in the 2021 Fall Classic, but failed to beat the Atlanta Braves, losing in six games.

The Astros do not want to be denied this time and hope that third time's a charm, as they face their third different NL East opponent in the World Series in four years.

They will give the ball to their top starting pitcher of the postseason, Framber Valdez, to pitch game six. Valdez has been excellent throughout the postseason, with a 2-0 record, 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and .176 opponent batting average in three starts.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler, who will be pitching on a full week's rest.

Through his first four postseason starts, Wheeler had been exceptional, with a 3-1 record, 1.78 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and .118 opponent batting average over 25.1 innings pitched. Wheeler struggled, however in his last start, in game two of the World Series, allowing four runs to the Astros on five hits, three walks and one home run.

The Astros announced earlier in the day that the roof to Minute Maid Park will be closed for game six.

