Zack Wheeler Will Make Biggest Start of His Career in Game 6 of World Series

After receiving a full week's rest, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler will make the biggest start of his career Saturday night against the Houston Astros in game six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros lead the World Series 3-2.
After losing two of three games at Citizens Bank Park earlier this week, the Phillies trail the Houston Astros 3-2 in the World Series, and are now on the brink of elimination.

In order to force a game seven, the Phillies will need another clutch performance from Wheeler, who the club gave a five-year, $118 million contract to in 2019, for moments such as this one.

Wheeler will be going toe-to-toe with Framber Valdez, who has been the Astros' best starting pitcher this postseason.

Through his first four starts of the postseason, Wheeler was phenomenal, winning three of his starts and posting a 1.78 ERA and 0.64 WHIP.

The Astros tagged five runs off of Wheeler in game two of the World Series last Saturday, however, as Wheeler allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks in the Phillies' 5-2 loss.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson had the option to move Wheeler up in the rotation. He could have had Wheeler pitch on four-days rest in game five on Thursday, but Thomson opted to throw Noah Syndergaard instead, giving Wheeler a full week of rest before making his next start. Thomson also hinted that Wheeler has been fatigued lately, and he wanted to give his ace some extra rest.

The Phillies' season is on the line Saturday night, and in order to survive, they'll need a signature performance from Wheeler, who is primed for the moment.

