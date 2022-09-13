Skip to main content

Around the South Podcast (Episode 1): Breaking Down Preseason Expectations in AFC South

In the first of its kind, welcome to the ''Around the South Podcast'' featuring the best stories out of the AFC South every week. It's a 20-week season with stories on the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 2022 NFL season has finally arrived and, once again, there are going to be plenty of story lines surrounding the four teams in the AFC South. That's why we thought this would be the perfect time to launch a new video podcast that features the four rivals in the division, the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Fanduel.com, the preseason over/under win totals tell a good story about how tight the race should be. Before Sunday's opener, here were the totals for the 17-game regular season:

  • Indianapolis Colts — 9 1/2 wins
  • Tennessee Titans — 9 1/2 wins  
  • Jacksonville Jaguars — 6 1/2 wins
  • Houston Texans — 4 1/2 wins

Yes, that's right, a tie. It should be a great race all year between the Colts and Titans. The Jaguars, in the second year of the Trevor Lawrence era, are looking to make a big jump in 2022 as well. So are the Houston Texans, who are trying to slow break out of rebuilding mode with a slew of talented young players.

We're going to do a show every week, with writers from all four cities joining the show on a periodic basis. We'll also have a splash of interviews with players and coaches, and have full reviews of each game, and solid previews of what comes next.

Here's Episode 1 for you to enjoy, with great interviews on the Indianapolis Colts with Bob Kravitz of The Athletic and on the Jacksonville Jaguars with John Shipley of Jaguars Report, a Sports Illustrated/FanNation site.

Enjoy the show, and we'll see you next week to wrap up Week 1 in the NFL.

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts play in Week 1. (USA TODAY Sports)

Week 1 AFC South games

  • Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS) Indianapolis is favored by 7 points, according to Fanduel, and the over/under is 46 points. 
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (TV: FOX). Washington is favored by 3 points, according to Fanduel, and the over/under is 43 points. 
  • New York Giants at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET (TV: FOX). Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points, according to Fanduel, and the over/under is 44 points.  

Watch the full 'Around the South' podcast here

Podcasts

