Around the South Podcast (Episode 2): Jaguars, Colts Heading in Opposite Directions

One of the biggest reasons why the ''Around the South'' podcast was created for this season was because the four-team division is full of great storylines. That was certainly the case in Week 2.

Our podcast this week breaks down all four teams in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans with reporters from around the country.

There's a lot of great commentary and insight. Here's the best of what got said, with the full 55-minute embedded below:

John Shipley, Jaguars Report

Interview starts at 5:30 mark.

Here are the highlights of what John had to say about the Jaguars:

— on Jacksonville's dominance over the Colts in a 24-0 win

"The Jaguars, for whatever reason, have the Colts' number at home. It's the Jaguars, so you don't expect them to ever thrash an opponent like that, but they do it against the Colts, no matter who the coaches are or who the players are.''

— on the Jaguars' defense rising to the occasion

"Mike Caldwell, the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, was really Todd Bowles' right hand man in Tampa. They wanted to keep the 3-4 defense. They play a lot of nickel and the blitz from a lot or difference places. In the locker room afterward, everyone was hooting and hollering, and he said, 'with guys like you, you make it look easy.' ''

— on Jacksonville's improvement so far

"I think they're going to be in most games. Are they going to win every week? Of course not, but I think they are going to be a tough team to beat week in and week out. With the new schemes and the coaching they have, Trevor (Lawrence) doesn't have to be Superman.

Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of 30 passes for Jacksonville in its 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. (USA TODAY Sports)

Bob Kravitz, The Athletic

Interview starts at 15:20 mark.

Here are the highlights of what Bob had to say about the Colts:

— on horrific start to the season for the Colts after losing 24-0 to the Jaguars

"You thought coming into this year, with a much better team and a new quarterback, that they would have woken up coming into this season, but it's been just brutal. There's been so much malpractice. They only pressured Trevor Lawrence three times and made him look like Tom Brady. They really need to look themselves in the mirrors.

— on figuring out when the Colts can win a game with Chiefs coming to town on Sunday

"You wonder if they can win? I wonder if they can even be competitive. The clock is ticking now for (Chris) Ballard and (Frank Reich), and I thought that was more of an end of the year story. The Colts have the talent, at least at certain positions. They've dug themselves out of holes before, but it's hard to see now. They don't have receivers, don't have tight ends. They put a lot of money into their offensive line, but they have been brutally bad. This is a team with a lot of big issues and we're going to find out of Frank. Reich has lost this team.''

— on Colts' weak pass rush

"Some of it is scheme. They just sat back. When you look at Trevor Lawrence's numbers against the Colts (in two years), he looks like a Hall of Famer. Against everybody else, he's just been a guy. They just look uninspired. I saw a lot of give-up with the Colts in that game, and that really scares me a lot.''

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks on after getting sacked on Sunday. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

Andrew Thomison, Around the South

Interview starts at 28:55 mark.

Here are the highlights of what Andrew had to say about the Titans:

— on the Titans' 41-7 road loss at Buffalo

"I didn't expect that (blowout loss), not in the slightest. But when you take away (Derrick) Henry all together, it makes them one-dimensional and the Bills made them look uncomfortable all night long.''

— on not being able to stop Stefon Diggs and the Bills' passing game

"It's a major concern. There's no question they miss xx Landry, who's out for the year. You've got players on that line that bring a certain style, but they miss Landry and Josh Allen had all night to throw. Josh Allen had big numbers off of play-action, and that's certainly a concern of mine going forward.''

— on digging out of an 0-2 hole against Raiders at home on Sunday

"Derrick Henry is a runaway locomotive and he can take over a game. You want to get him north and south because of his physical stature. We have to keep an eye on this offensive line. Taylor Lewan went out, so can these back-up tackles do the job? For Tennessee, the No. 1 thing is to get that running game going. It's running game first, play-action second.''

Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass with Tennessee cornerback Chris Jackson (35) defending on Monday night. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Coty M. Davis, Texans Daily

Interview starts at 37:25 mark.

Here are the highlights of what Andrew had to say about the Texans:

— on frustrations coming up short in the first two weeks after loss to Denver

"It's frustrating, but it's also what you expect from the Houston Texans right now. On the defensive side of the ball, especially through that front seven, everybody has been doing their job. However, in the fourth quarter, there's been epic collapses because the defense has been gassed. The offense is having problems moving the ball down the field, and that starts with (quarterback) Davis Mills.''

— on surprises on defense with the Texans

"Derek Stingley Jr., his very first pass breakup, actually saved a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. And against the Denver Broncos, he didn't back down whatsoever, and that's one thing that I really love about him. I'm loving what I'm seeing out of his progression right now. He has 15 tackles already, too. This young man has a lot of promise.''

— on where the confidence level stands in the locker room

"The way you have to look at the Texans right now, there's a good mood in the locker room, a lot of positivity and optimism. There have been moments where you've seen a lot of flashes, a lot of potential. There are still a lot of positives, but they know they have to find a way to close out games. They had opportunities to beat both the Colts and the Broncos. We need to see Davis Mills close out games like he did in the last five games last season. We haven't seen no type of development from Davis Mills, we've seen regression.''

Houston quarterback Davis Mills (10) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 3 schedule for AFC South teams

HOUSTON TEXANS (0-1-1) at Chicago Bears (1-1), 1 p.m. ET. (TV: CBS) Latest line: The Bears are 2.5-point favorites according to Fanduel, and the over-under is 39.5.

(0-1-1) at (1-1), 1 p.m. ET. (TV: CBS) The Bears are 2.5-point favorites according to Fanduel, and the over-under is 39.5. Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) at TENNESSEE TITANS (0-2), 1 p.m ET (TV: FOX) Latest line: The Raiders are 2-point favorites according to Fanduel, and the over-under is 45.5.

(0-2) at (0-2), 1 p.m ET (TV: FOX) The Raiders are 2-point favorites according to Fanduel, and the over-under is 45.5. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-2), 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS) Latest line: The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites according to Fanduel, and the over-under is 50.5.

(2-0) at (0-2), 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS) The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites according to Fanduel, and the over-under is 50.5. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1), 4:05 p.m. ET (TV: CBS) Latest line: The Chargers are 7-point favorites according to Fanduel, and the over-under is 47.

