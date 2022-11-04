MLB Hot Stove: Assessing the Hire of New Chicago White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol

The Chicago White Sox have named a new manager.

Former Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol was introduced as the White Sox new manager Thursday at an introductory press conference.

Former nine-year Major League Baseball outfielder and member of the 1993 American League West division champion Chicago White Sox Michael Huff recently visited the Jack Vita Show to discuss the hire of Grifol, as well as the 2022 World Series.

Huff also broke down the first five games of the World Series.

The Houston Astros took a commanding 3-2 series lead with their 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Astros are now in the driver's seat, with the series heading back to Houston for game six and game seven Saturday and Sunday.

Mike and Jack discuss the Phillies' remarkable run and the impact manager Rob Thomson has had on his club since taking over for Joe Girardi midway through the season. They also discuss the Astros' pitching depth and outstanding ability to draft and develop talent. What changes might Jack and Mike make to the postseason in the future? Should Major League Baseball do away with the 2-3-2 playoff format? Should the American League and National League Division Series be a best-of-seven series, instead of a best-of-five, moving forward? Mike and Jack break down the World Series and preview the season's final two games of baseball, and discuss plenty of other baseball topics along the way!

Check out Michael's work as the director of youth baseball with the Chicago White Sox and find out how to get involved at whitesox.com/play .

