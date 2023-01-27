The Biggest Snubs from the MLB Hall of Fame Class of 2023

In the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, we discuss the Hall of Fame cases for the players on the 2023 writer's ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Should Jeff Kent, Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte and Billy Wagner made the Hall?

Ryan Pacatte returns to the Jack Vita Show to discuss and break down the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame voting. Former St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen was voted into the Hall of Fame Tuesday by the BBWAA.

No other players were voted in to be inducted, although Colorado Rockies great Todd Helton (72.2%) and closer Billy Wagner (68.1%) came close, and are on track to enter the Hall soon. 2000 National League MVP Jeff Kent was denied entry for the tenth time, and now falls off the writer's ballot. He will have a chance to enter the Hall of Fame through one of the veterans committees. Ryan and Jack discuss the Hall of Fame cases for players that did not receive induction in 2023, including Helton, Wagner, Kent, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Carlos Beltran, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Andy Pettitte and Bobby Abreu. Later on, Ryan and Jack discuss the latest news stories from the MLB offseason, including Major League Baseball's investigation into Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and a big trade between the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins, where the Marlins sent Pablo Lopez and prospects to Minnesota in exchange for 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez. Ryan and Jack break it all down!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.