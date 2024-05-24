AEW Star MJF Could Return Sooner Than You Think, Forbidden Door 2024 in Play?
AEW star MJF might be making his way back to AEW TV sooner rather than later.
Fans have not seen MJF in an AEW ring since late 2023 at the Worlds End pay-per-view. He lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe in the main event. After the match, MJF was betrayed by his former best friend Adam Cole, who aligned with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom to take out the former top titleholder in AEW.
Viewership and attendance numbers have been down since MJF has been away to heal from nagging injuries, but there may be some good news.
MJF Ahead of Schedule for AEW Return?
While much speculation has been made about when AEW's favorite "scumbag" would be returning on-air, a new report has surfaced on the potential timeframe for his return. Fightful reports that there is belief within AEW that MJF will be back possibly by the Forbidden Door 2024 PPV, which is scheduled for June 30th. The possibility of MJF making his way back to AEW TV even sooner is also on the table.
Furthermore, Sean Ross Sapp has noted that MJF signed a contract extension with AEW following Double or Nothing 2022. Sapp noted that MJF is a top earner in the company, as one would expect given he's a proven ratings draw.
Many have felt that MJF's absence has hindered AEW's viewership numbers and attendance. While some are hoping the former AEW World Champion returns as soon as Double or Nothing 2024 this Sunday night, others feel it would be best to hold off on the big return for his hometown at Forbidden Door on Long Island, NY.
