WWE SummerSlam 2026 Announced as Two-Night Event, Will be Held in Minneapolis
WWE SummerSlam will be a two-night special in 2026.
SummerSlam has long been regarded as one of the "Big Four" annual WWE events. This year's show will be held inside Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3rd. SummerSlam had always been a one-night show, and while that will continue on this year, things are changing in a big way in 2026.
That's because WWE will be heading to Minneapolis for one of its biggest events of the year, and it will be two nights.
WWE SummerSlam Set for Two Nights in 2026
WWE has announced that U.S. Bank Stadium will play host to SummerSlam in 2026. It'll be a two-night special and the event takes place on August 1st and 2nd. It's a bombshell announcement, as only WrestleMania has been given the doubleheader treatment.
Minneapolis had reportedly been the frontrunner for WrestleMania 41 until Las Vegas won the bid, likely due to the warmer weather in April. It also helps that "Sin City" has been a hotspot for major events throughout the years, such as the Super Bowl.
Fans in Minneapolis will still get to witness history with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam special. Pre-sale registration is now available on WWE's official website.
