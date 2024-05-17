Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Free Full Card Live Stream Results and Highlights

MMA Knockout

Zain Bando

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk pose ahead of their fight on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk pose ahead of their fight on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. / (Courtesy: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will make heavyweight boxing history on May 18. The winner will become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time in 25 years.

Fury is a slight favorite, but regardless of the odds, the fight has all the makings of a heavyweight classic and one to remember.

Both men came in on weight and are set for a fight for the ages. The only downside ahead of the fight, however, is a small stipulation, which was reported Friday by Dan Rafael.

"The winner will be undisputed (have the 4 belts) for less than 2 weeks," Rafael wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter). "Winner will, by contract, vacate the IBF title, which will be contested by overdue mandatory Hrgovic & Dubois on June 1. It's a 25-year wait to get 2 weeks of another undisputed heavyweight champ.

Fury and Usyk will cap off an eight-fight card from the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, which is set to begin with the undercard at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV, DAZN PPV and PPV.com. PPV.com is the only outlet that won't require a subscription to go on top of the $69.99 USD price tag, so the sooner it is purchased, the better off fight fans will be.

Nevertheless, if you are looking for live updates and results, you can get them here, courtesy of MMA Knockout.

BOXING TONIGHT - VASILIY LOMACHENKO DECIMATES GEORGE KAMBOSOS, IS GERVONTA DAVIS NEXT?

Below is the bout order for the event, per Top Rank Promotions.

  • Main Event: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, Undisputed Heavyweight World Title
  • Co-Main Event: Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis, 12 rounds, Vacant IBF and Opetaia's Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Titles
  • Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace, 12 rounds, Cordina's IBF Junior Lightweight World Title
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds, WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator
  • Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev, 10 rounds, Vacant WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title
  • Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, 12 rounds, Vacant WBC Silver Lightweight Title
  • Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, 10 rounds, Cruiserweight
  • Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr, 10 rounds, Vacant WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Title

Zain Bando

