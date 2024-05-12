Boxing Tonight: Vasiliy Lomachenko Decimates George Kambosos, Is Gervonta Davis Next?
Vasiliy Lomachenko turned in a stellar performance against George Kambosos to capture gold once again.
Loma and Kambosos did battle inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This one was contested for the vacant IBF lightweight title. This one was a one-sided affair.
In the end, Lomachenko once again proved he isn't done performing at a championship level.
VASILIY LOMACHENKO VS. GEORGE KAMBOSOS RESULTS
Vasiliy Lomachenko Batters George Kambosos, Cruises to IBF Gold
Loma's pressure and footwork were simply too much for Kambosos to handle. George entered The Matrix, as he whiffed on several shots. Loma battered the right eye of Kambosos. A cut even formed on the eyelid of the Sydney native.
Kambosos went down late in the 11th round. Loma walked him down and made him crumble with a body shot for the second knockdown. This time, Kambosos was down for the count.
During the Loma vs. Kambosos fight, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis responded to a fan on X, refuting the claim that he wouldn't fight this version of Lomachenko. "Tank" vowed to fight Loma after he takes on Frank Martin.
"He’s after Frank..let me get Frank first."- Gervonta "Tank" Davis
HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS SYDNEY SWEENEY STARS AS ‘THE FEMALE ROCKY’ IN NEW BOXING MOVIE
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.