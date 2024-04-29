Boxing News: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Rules Revealed, Sanctioned as Pro Fight
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will each have the chance to add a victory to their respective professional records when they square off in the boxing ring on July 20.
The combat sports world was caught off guard earlier this year when it was announced that Paul would face the former heavyweight boxing champion at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The significant age gap between the two men immediately sparked debate around whether the bout would be contested as a professional bout or just an exhibition.
According to a report from ESPN, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has formally sanctioned the matchup as a pro bout that will see Tyson and Paul compete in 14-ounce gloves over eight two-minute rounds.
The fight will also mark the first foray into live sports for streaming giant Netflix, and Paul was quick to celebrate the news that the biggest fight of his life has been officially sanctioned by the TDLR.
Paul got his professional boxing career off to a 6-0 start before he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury last year. Still, the 27-year-old rebounded from that result with a victory over former UFC star Nate Diaz before he collected first-round knockouts against Andre August and Ryan Bourland.
Tyson hasn't competed in a pro bout since 2005, but the boxing legend seems to be just as excited as Paul that their meeting on July 20 will impact both of their records.
“Iron Mike” has regularly shared clips of his training following the initial announcement of the fight with Paul, and although the 57-year-old is nearly 20 years removed from his last pro bout he did meet fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight in 2020.
The co-main event of the Tyson vs. Paul card will also feature a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for Taylor's undisputed super lightweight title. The news that the night’s headlining attraction has been sanctioned as a pro bout should only help to build anticipation around the card leading up to July 20.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.