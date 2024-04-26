BKFC's Mike Perry Airs Out Bad Intentions for ‘Tough’ Thiago Alves: ‘Maybe He Won’t Quit'
Mike Perry is hoping to answer a few questions regarding his next opponent Thiago Alves.
The former UFC stars have found a new home in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). They are set to collide against each other in the main event of Knuckle Mania 4, which goes down from Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.
Perry has looked better than ever in his post-UFC career. Since parting ways with the premier promotion, "Platinum" has won five straight fights over quality names. In his last two outings, the durable Perry outlasted former UFC Champs Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold, making them both quit early on in their fights.
RELATED: BKFC’s Mike Perry on What It’d Take for UFC Return: ‘I Need to Be Undeniable Like Max Holloway'
"Pitbull" may have more of a 'dog in him' as his nickname and past fights in UFC, BKFC suggest, but there's only one way to figure out how much heart he possesses, and that's in the ring with Perry.
"Thiago Alves, maybe he's coming to fight for the wrong reasons," Perry told Helen Yee. "I don't really care what his reasons are. I'm focused on what I'm going to do. Face-offs can be weird because you could think, I look at him, I'm like, 'Oh man, I'm gonna tear him up. I'm gonna tear his face up'. So, that's the game plan. That's what we're gonna do. I'm gonna get in the ring, I'm gonna punch him in the face, punch him in the body and punch him down to the ground.
"I know he is tough, so maybe he won't quit again after four minutes. Maybe this opponent will have something to give back to me and I'm here for it. I tend to be tough and that goes on both sides. Whether it be offense or defense, I'm gonna be the best one on Saturday night."
The last time we saw Alves throw down in the BKFC was in 2021 when he was awarded a doctor stoppage TKO over Uly Diaz. Having been outside of battle for nearly three years, Alves was content with not fighting again until he received an offer he couldn't refuse.
“Money talks,” Alves told MMA Fighting on why he took the fight with Perry. “You can always use some extra money in your bank account, especially today. It’s important to stay active. It’s important to stay open to opportunities. I wasn’t planning on it, I wasn’t waiting for anything. It just happened to fall in my lap, so I’m ready, I’m excited. I’m going to go out there and show what the ‘King of Violence’ looks like.”
After facing a conglomerate of UFC-level competitors throughout his career, the BKFC's inaugural 'King of Violence' Mike Perry reckons Alves, the one-time title challenger, is nothing he hasn't already seen before.
"That's the thing about Thiago is like he's tough because he looks regular. You watch him fight, you're like, ah, he is nothing special," Perry said of Alves. "That's what's special about him is there's nothing special. He's not gonna try any antics or anything like that. And he's going through something right now and you know, I gotta hold it against him. I gotta go fight him like my life is on the line because I'm trying to put his life on the line and I'm trying to go hurt that man."
Catch Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves in the main event of BKFC: Knuckle Mania 4 this Saturday on pay-per-view.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC and MMA