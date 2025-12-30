UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov believes some MMA fighters are missing out on opportunities in the United States because they let their fights do the talking.

Considered by some to be the greatest fighter in MMA history, Nurmagomedov retired with a perfect 29-0 record in 2020 after successfully defending his lightweight belt for the third time against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

“The Eagle” hasn’t wavered from his retirement decision even amidst rumors of various superfight opportunities, although he has stayed involved with MMA as a coach for top fighters like UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev and his cousins Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov, among many others.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismisses "Trash Talking" Fighters

Speaking recently at the World Sports Summit, Nurmagomedov expressed some frustration about U.S-based promotions like the UFC that are seemingly only looking to sign fighters that are good on the microphone.

“I feel very bad for U.S. promotions — very, very bad,” Nurmagomedov said (h/t MMA Fighting). “Because there are so many hungry fighters coming, and they don’t like to talk, they don’t like trash talk. They just come, smash people, and take money. And U.S. promotions, they don’t like this. They like trash talking, they like entertainment.”

Nurmagomedov did manage to produce several iconic quotes during his UFC career, but it was the 37-year-old’s dominant performances in the Octagon that established him as one of the promotion’s biggest stars and one of MMA’s all-time greats.

Rinat Fakhretdinov Recently Left The UFC After Undefeated Run

Fans were left surprised by the UFC’s recent decision to not re-sign Rinat Fakhretdinov despite his success with the promotion, and Nurmagomedov went on to mention that the UFC is starting to make a habit of letting top-level fighters go.

“Even in the last couple of years, we saw so many fighters cut. They cut so many fighters that don’t even lose in UFC. They just finish contract, they don’t give them new contract…Honestly, somebody has to talk about this, and I think this is not fair. This is what I don’t like.”

Although Nurmagomedov may not have been specifically referencing Fakhretdinov, the welterweight’s recent UFC exit was one of the more surprising ones in recent memory. “Gladiator” put together an unbeaten run across seven fights in the UFC, and in his most recent outing he only needed 54 seconds to knock out Andreas Gustafsson.

The UFC is about to kick off a lucrative new partnership with Paramount at the start of 2026, and it doesn’t seem likely that the world’s leading MMA promotion intends to change its business model or the style of fighters it wants on its roster any time soon.

