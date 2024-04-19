MMA Knockout

MMA News: Fighter Violently Hits Canvas after Brutal One-Punch KO

This amateur bout in Peru ended with a violent knockout.

Drew Beaupre

(FFC)

Gennier Rojas’ fight at Fusion Fighting Championship 74 ended in about as brutal a fashion as you’ll ever see from an amateur MMA bout.

Peru’s FFC has kept a busy 2024 schedule, and on April 18 the promotion held its fourth event of the year with FFC 74 at the Centro de Convenciones de Barranco in Lima.

Headlined by a bout for the promotion’s middleweight title featuring champion Jose Galindo and Marcos Luz, FFC 74 also featured several amateur bouts and saw Rojas score a jaw-dropping victory over Diego Espinoza at the very end of the second round.

Rojas landed a perfectly timed right hand that seemed to follow Luz to the canvas, and the vicious impact left the Peruvian out of commission even before he ate a couple of follow-up hammer fists.

The result was a difficult way for Luz to debut in FFC, while Rojas now has back-to-back victories after he earned a decision over Gabriel Ortiz in his debut at FFC 72 earlier this year.

Rojas had never won a fight via finish before this performance. If the win over Espinoza indicates his power, the Peruvian might be tempted to bite down and throw hands a little more often in future fights.

Published
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.