MMA News: Fighter Violently Hits Canvas after Brutal One-Punch KO
Gennier Rojas’ fight at Fusion Fighting Championship 74 ended in about as brutal a fashion as you’ll ever see from an amateur MMA bout.
Peru’s FFC has kept a busy 2024 schedule, and on April 18 the promotion held its fourth event of the year with FFC 74 at the Centro de Convenciones de Barranco in Lima.
Headlined by a bout for the promotion’s middleweight title featuring champion Jose Galindo and Marcos Luz, FFC 74 also featured several amateur bouts and saw Rojas score a jaw-dropping victory over Diego Espinoza at the very end of the second round.
Rojas landed a perfectly timed right hand that seemed to follow Luz to the canvas, and the vicious impact left the Peruvian out of commission even before he ate a couple of follow-up hammer fists.
The result was a difficult way for Luz to debut in FFC, while Rojas now has back-to-back victories after he earned a decision over Gabriel Ortiz in his debut at FFC 72 earlier this year.
Rojas had never won a fight via finish before this performance. If the win over Espinoza indicates his power, the Peruvian might be tempted to bite down and throw hands a little more often in future fights.
