UFC 323 morning weigh-in show live stream & results for Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2

UFC 323 is set to go down tomorrow (December 6), and today 28 fighters will step on the scale in Las Vegas, NV to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s headlining attraction is a bantamweight title fight between former divisional king Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili, who has already defended the 135 lbs. belt three times in 2025 after winning it from Sean O’Malley last year.

The night’s co-main event is another championship bout that will see UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja attempt to defend his belt for the fifth time when he meets first-time title challenger Joshua Van.

UFC 323 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results

The rest of the UFC 323 main card is also stacked with major names and includes three former champions, one of which will be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time.

Brandon Moreno will look to secure another crack at the flyweight title with what would be his third-straight win when he takes on Tatsuro Taira, while former two-division titleholder and Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo is set to close out his MMA career against another young gun in Payton Talbott.

Henry Cejudo reacts during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Former light heavyweight king Jan Blachocwicz opens the PPV action opposite Bogdan Guskov after Grant Dawson tries to defend his spot in the lightweight rankings against Manuel Torres in the night’s featured prelim. The rest of the prelims are also loaded with high-profile fights like Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva, Fares Ziam vs. Nazim Sadykhov, and Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner.

Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The weigh-ins for UFC 323 are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 5. You can check out a live stream of the official Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC 323 Main Card

• Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 – For the UFC Bantamweight Championship



• Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van – For the UFC Flyweight Championship



• Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira



• Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott



• Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov

UFC 323 Preliminary Card

• Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres



• Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan



• Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva



• Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farez Ziam

UFC 323 Early Preliminary Card

• Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira



• Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner



• Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan



• Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Torocli



• Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos

